Asset managers Pictet, Liontrust, Swedbank suspend Russia funds

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Swiss asset manager Pictet, Britain's Liontrust and Sweden's Swedbank (SWEDa.ST), East Capital and Carnegie said they had suspended dealings in funds containing Russian equities, following sanctions for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

JPMorgan and Danske Invest have also suspended Russia-focused funds as global financial markets deal with the sanctions and with Russian central bank restrictions on trading. read more

Pictet said in a notice to shareholders dated Feb. 28 that it had suspended its Russian equities fund "in light of the current and ever-evolving circumstances associated with Ukraine/Russia situation, the current political situation and liquidity constraints". It said it would reopen the fund "as soon as the market conditions allow".

Liontrust has suspended dealing in its Liontrust Russia fund, it said in a notice on its website, adding it was unable to say how long the suspension would last.

Swedbank said it closed trading in its Russia and Eastern Europe fund on Feb. 28 because it was unable to ensure a reliable valuation of the funds' holdings.

Asset managers typically only suspend funds in exceptional circumstances, including when assets are hard to value, in order to ensure investors are treated equally.

Ratings agency Fitch has identified 11 Russia-focused funds which have been suspended, with total assets under management of 4.4 billion euros ($4.92 billion) at end-January, a spokesperson said by email.

However, the funds' assets have fallen around 50% in the last month, the spokesperson added.

($1 = 0.8949 euros)

