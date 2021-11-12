AstraZeneca drags down UK's FTSE 100

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Summary FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 off 0.1%

Nov 12 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 index fell on Friday, dragged lower by drugmaker AstraZeneca following its profit miss, while commodity-linked stocks slipped as a stronger dollar dented metal and oil prices.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) declined 0.3% at 0819 GMT, led by AstraZeneca (AZN.L) after the COVID-19 vaccine maker pledged to not profit off the shot knocking of some earnings and reporting a smaller-than-expected profit. read more

A drop of 0.4% in shares of miners (.FTNMX551030) and 0.9% in energy stocks (.FTNMX601010) also weighed on the commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index, as the dollar strengthened against major peers on bets of an earlier-than-expected interest rate.

According to a latest Chambers of Commerce survey, 80% of businesses suffer from price increases in the UK, adding to fears of inflation in the market, Bloomberg News reported. (https://bit.ly/30lg4FP)

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) fell 0.1%, with industrial and machinery stocks among the worst performers.

Online trading platform IG Group (IGG.L) slipped 0.1% after completion of a comprehensive refinancing of its debt, providing it with additional financial flexibility to grow.

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.