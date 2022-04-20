Atlantia investor CRT to tender all its 4.54% stake in takeover bid

A logo of the Atlantia Group is seen outside its headquarters in Rome, Italy August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Fondazione CRT banking foundation said on Wednesday it would tender its 4.54% stake in Atlantia to the takeover bid Italy's Benetton family and Blackstone (BX.N) are making on the airport and motorway operator.

Fondazione CRT said proceedings from the sale of shares representing a 3% stake would be reinvested in the vehicle set up by the Benettons and the U.S. fund to launch the buyout offer on Atlantia, it said in a statement.

The remaining 1.54% will be cashed in, CRT added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.