Atlas Copco posts profit beat, sees slowing demand

July 19 (Reuters) - Swedish industrials group Atlas Copco (ATCOa.ST) reported on Wednesday second-quarter operating profits above market forecasts but said demand was expected to weaken in the near term from the current high level, sending its shares lower.

Operating profit adjusted for items affecting comparability rose to 9.49 billion Swedish crowns ($925 million) from 7.04 billion a year earlier, beating the 8.94 billion expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Shares in the company were down 4% at 1009 GMT after trading flat ahead of the release of the report.

Persistent supply chain challenges and higher costs have weighed on Atlas in recent quarters while its customers are scaling back investments. Its key vacuum division, which counts the major semiconductor producers as its main clients, in particular has struggled.

"The demand for the Atlas Copco Group's products and services remained strong even though the order intake did not reach the very high level of the previous quarter," the company said in a statement,"

Order intake came to 43.47 billion crowns, narrowly topping analysts' expectations of 43.20 billion.

($1 = 10.2560 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Marie Mannes; editing by Niklas Pollard

