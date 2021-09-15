Skip to main content

Business

AT&T anticipates pending WarnerMedia-Discovery deal to close by mid-2022

1 minute read

AT&T logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed Discovery and Warner Media logos in this illustration taken May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Telecoms company AT&T (T.N) said it anticipates that the pending deal to combine WarnerMedia's media assets with Discovery Inc (DISCA.O) will close by the middle of 2022.

AT&T is in the process of unwinding its expensive media investments to focus on its original business of providing phone and internet services.

It is combining WarnerMedia's media assets with Discovery to create a proposed stand-alone company, Warner Bros. Discovery. read more

"After close of that transaction and on a pro-forma basis, AT&T expects annual revenues to grow at a low single digits compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2024 with annual adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share growing at a CAGR in the mid-single digit range", AT&T Chief Financial Officer Pascal Desroches said in an update to shareholders on Tuesday.

After the deal closing, the company said it anticipates annual dividends paid of $8 billion to $9 billion, reflecting a payout ratio of 40% to 43% on projected free cash flow of $20 billion plus in 2023.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · September 14, 2021 · 9:13 PM UTC

Amazon hikes average U.S. starting pay to $18, hires for 125,000 jobs

Amazon.com Inc has increased its average starting wage in the United States to more than $18 an hour and plans to hire another 125,000 warehouse and transportation workers, an executive told Reuters.

Business
Boeing delivers 22 jets in August, 737 MAX 'white tails' nearly gone
Business
Microsoft to buy back up to $60 bln in shares; names Brad Smith vice chair
Business
Asian stocks stumble as weak China data fan global growth worries
Business
Workhorse dismisses its legal challenge to USPS contract award