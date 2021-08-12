Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
AT&T to require management employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

AT&T logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed same logo in this illustration taken May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Files

Aug 12 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) said on Thursday it will require management employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering a work location, amid growing concerns about the Delta variant of the virus.

A spokesperson for the U.S. wireless carrier said the company will begin discussions with labor unions "to jointly align on a path forward for our union-represented employees."

The company said it will make exceptions for employees who can not receive the vaccine for medical or other reasons.

The move comes as other major companies including Facebook (FB.O) are also requiring vaccinations for U.S. employees before they step into offices.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Maju Samuel and Chris Reese

