Australia c.bank to keep cash rate at 0.1% through mid-2023

Australia’s central bank will likely hold its cash rate at a record low of 0.1% for a sixth straight meeting next Tuesday, a Reuters poll showed, with rates seen at that level through mid-2023 despite a solid economic rebound.

All 15 economists surveyed by Reuters this week see no change to policy at the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) June 1 board meeting.

The vast majority of the respondents expect no change to the cash rate until mid-2023.

The RBA slashed rates last year to an all-time low of 0.1% and launched a massive quantitative easing programme to help pull borrowing costs lower as the economy grappled with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The economy has since rebounded strongly, but the RBA has pledged to not raise rates until inflation is back within its 2-3% medium-term target band. The latest data for the quarter-ended March showed a closely watched measure of consumer prices was well under that range at 1.1%

The RBA has said it will decide at its July board meeting whether to expand its quantitative easing programme. At the meeting, the board will also consider whether or not to extend its three-year yield target beyond April 2024.

Investors will have their eyes peeled for any sign of hawkishness given the strength in economic recovery, after New Zealand's central bank resumed publishing its rate track which signalled rate hikes for next year.

Many economists expect the RBA will decide not to extend its yield target though it would likely extend QE further.

“Careful communication will be crucial,” ANZ economists wrote in a note on Thursday. “On net however, it will be difficult for the RBA to appear as hawkish as the RBNZ, because it does not publish its expected policy rate track.”

