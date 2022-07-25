Factbox: Australian miners warn of labour shortage, higher costs

A view of the BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, in northern Chile, in Antofagasta, Chile March 31, 2008. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

July 25 (Reuters) - Australian mining firms said a dearth of skilled labour hit output and warned of lower production in fiscal 2022 and 2023, while also grappling with a surge in costs.

Strict border restrictions in the mineral-rich Western Australia state were lifted in March this year, but rising COVID-19 cases in the country, due to Omicron variants, have led to increased absenteeism, leaving firms scrambling to find mine workers and train drivers.

Here is a round-up of what the miners have flagged:

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BHP GROUP

The global miner (BHP.AX) warned that a tight labour market, supply-chain snags and inflationary pressures would continue through fiscal 2023, and reported a fourth-quarter iron ore output that missed estimates.

RIO TINTO

The Anglo-Australian mining giant (RIO.AX) warned pandemic-related labour shortages in Western Australia and rising inflation would hit its underlying earnings in the second half. read more

WHITEHAVEN COAL

The coal miner (WHC.AX) flagged that general labour shortages "remain a key challenge" for its operations, even though it posted a jump in fourth-quarter production and forecast record core earnings for the coming year.

YANCOAL AUSTRALIA

The coal miner (YAL.AX) cut its 2022 output forecast, signalling a hit from floods in New South Wales and pandemic-led labour shortages. read more

ALLKEM

The lithium miner (AKE.AX) expects lower ore output in fiscal 2023 due to a skilled labour crunch in Western Australia, although prices for the metal are expected to be higher in the current quarter.

SOUTH32

The diversified miner (S32.AX) said adverse weather conditions and pandemic-led labour disruptions impacted its quarterly total coal production.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.