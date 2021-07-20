Business
Australia's central bank had counted on improving outlook when trimming stimulus
SYDNEY, July 20 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank was responding to an unexpectedly strong economic recovery when it decided to trim its massive bond buying scheme this month, though mounting coronavirus closures have since darkened the outlook.
Minutes of its July 6 policy meeting showed the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy board had been surprised by the pace of economic growth and, particularly, the rebound in the labour market.
While it had noted restrictions in Sydney and Melbourne could curb household spending, since then the lockdowns have tightened markedly and spread to the state of South Australia.
