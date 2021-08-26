Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Australia's Crown Resorts appoints Ziggy Switkowski as chairman

The logo of Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd adorns the hotel and casino complex in Melbourne, Australia, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd (CWN.AX) said on Thursday it had appointed Ziggy Switkowski as chairman to succeed Helen Coonan as a broader inquiry that could see the casino operator lose its licences nears an end.

Switkowski, currently non-executive chairman at broadband provider NBN Co after a string of roles at different telcos, will join Crown once regulatory clearances are received while insider Jane Halton will take on the role in the interim, the company said.

Australia's most powerful inquiry, called the Royal Commission, is currently assessing whether Crown can hold gambling licences in Melbourne, Perth and Sydney after it was accused of ties to money laundering. read more

Earlier this month, the chief executive of Crown's Melbourne operations, the company's biggest revenue generator, left after just eight months in the position.

Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu

