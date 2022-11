SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australian casino operator Crown Resorts has been fined A$120 million ($77.26 million) for serious misconduct, regulators of the state of Victoria said on Monday.

Crown was acquired by private equity firm Blackstone Inc (BX.N) for $6.3 billion earlier this year.

($1 = 1.5533 Australian dollars)

