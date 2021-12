Australia's Crown says Blackstone's $6.2 bln buyout offer not 'compelling'

The Crown Casino complex is pictured in Melbourne March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australian casino firm Crown Resorts Ltd (CWN.AX) said on Thursday investment giant Blackstone Group Inc's (BX.N) $6.2 billion buyout offer did not represent "compelling value" for its shareholders.

Crown, however, added it offered Blackstone access to non-public information to allow it to undertake initial due diligence inquiries for a revised proposal.

Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.