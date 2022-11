Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australia's top fertiliser maker Incitec Pivot Ltd (IPL.AX) said on Tuesday the demerger of its explosives manufacturing business could be delayed by up to an year, as it considers potential acquisition offers for its ammonia manufacturing facility in Louisiana, United States.

