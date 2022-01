Australia's Lynas posts record revenue on strong demand for rare earths

A small toy figure and mineral imitation are seen in front of the Lynas Rare Earths logo in this illustration taken November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (LYC.AX) posted record second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as demand for metals used in electric vehicles (EVs) grew amid a global push for reducing carbon emissions.

The prices of neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), widely used to make magnets that power EV motors, have nearly tripled over the past 14 months, as companies and governments step up efforts to meet climate targets.

Rare earth materials are a group of 17 minerals that are also used in wind turbine generators, smartphones and military equipment.

"Demand for Lynas products remained very strong during the quarter and favourable market conditions continued, with customers indicating their expectation of accelerated demand in the next quarter," Lynas CEO Amanda Lacaze said.

However, shipping delays and disruptions hurt production of NdPr, with output falling to 1,359 tonnes in the three months to Dec. 31 from 1,367 tonnes a year earlier, the world's largest producer of rare earths outside China said.

Revenue jumped nearly 70% to A$202.7 million ($145.56 million) for the December quarter, compared with A$119.4 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3926 Australian dollars)

