Australia's Macquarie names former RBA governor Glenn Stevens as group chairman

The logo of Australia's biggest investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd adorns the main entrance to their Sydney office headquarters in Australia, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australian asset manager Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) on Thursday named former Reserve Bank of Australia governor Glenn Stevens as chairman of the group and that of its unit, Macquarie Bank (MBL.UL).

Stevens, who is an independent director at Macquarie, will replace Peter Warne from the boards of both the group and the bank effective early May next year, the asset management firm said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.