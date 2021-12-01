Business
Australia's Macquarie names former RBA governor Glenn Stevens as group chairman
Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australian asset manager Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) on Thursday named former Reserve Bank of Australia governor Glenn Stevens as chairman of the group and that of its unit, Macquarie Bank (MBL.UL).
Stevens, who is an independent director at Macquarie, will replace Peter Warne from the boards of both the group and the bank effective early May next year, the asset management firm said in a statement.
Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
