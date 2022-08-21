Australia's Star Entertainment swings to an annual loss

Sydney's Star Casino complex is seen illuminated at night, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australian casino operator Star Entertainment Group (SGR.AX) swung to an annual loss on Monday, hurt by long spells of COVID-19-led property and border closures, regulatory reviews and compliance costs.

The country's second biggest casino operator said its net loss after tax attributable was A$198.6 million ($136.48) million, compared with a profit of A$57.9 million last year.

($1 = 1.4552 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Roushni Nair and Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

