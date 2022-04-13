Australia's Uniti agrees to $2.7 bln takeover offer from Brookfield, Morrison & Co

April 14 (Reuters) - Uniti Group (UWL.AX) has agreed to a nearly A$3.62 billion ($2.70 billion) takeover offer by a unit of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO) and fund manager Morrison & Co, the Australian telecom firm said on Thursday.

Under the deal, Uniti shareholders will receive A$5.0 for each share, representing a premium of 58.7% to the stock's closing price on March 14, a day before the telecom firm received an initial A$4.50 per share offer from the Morrison-Brookfield consortium.

Uniti's board unanimously recommended that its shareholders vote in favour of proposal from the Morrison-Brookfield consortium.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Australian firm was also subject to interest from Macquarie Group's (MQG.AX) asset management arm and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which had also announced a A$5 per share bid to buy Uniti last month.

Macquarie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 1.3428 Australian dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.