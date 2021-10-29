12 automakers urge California senators to oppose union EV tax credit

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Senior executives at 12 major international automakers on Friday urged California's two U.S. senators to oppose a proposal to give union-made electric vehicles an additional $4,500 tax credit.

The automakers including Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) and BMW AG (BMWG.DE), which said in 2020 they collectively employed over 9,000 California residents and generated $19.7 billion for the state's economy, asked Democratic Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla in a letter seen by Reuters "to oppose any federally funded EV consumer incentives that do not treat California’s auto workers as equal to every other American auto worker."

