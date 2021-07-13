Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
17 states urge U.S. agency to set child car seat side impact standards

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The attorneys general of 17 states and the District of Columbia on Tuesday urged the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to adopt long delayed side-impact standards for child car seats.

Congress first called on the agency to set the standards 20 years ago. The states led by New York and Connecticut in a letter also urged NHTSA to mandate all car seat labels include guidance that every child should remain in car seats until exceeding the its height or weight maximum.

