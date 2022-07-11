2022 sales guidance for Mercedes-Benz Cars stands - spokesperson

A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a car at the headquarters of Chabe, Chauffeured Cars Services, in Nanterre near Paris, France, July 2, 2020. Picture taken on July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

BERLIN, July 11 (Reuters) - The 2022 sales guidance for Mercedes-Benz Cars, which foresees a slight increase compared with 2021, still stands, said a spokesperson on Monday.

The carmaker reported earlier Monday that sales fell sharply in the second quarter, hampered by supply issues and coronavirus-related lockdown measures in China. read more

Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More

