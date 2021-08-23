Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
AB Volvo buys Chinese vehicles business for about $125.7 million

The logo of Swedish truck maker Volvo is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

STOCKHOLM, Aug 23 (Reuters) - AB Volvo said on Monday it had struck a deal to buy Chinese JMC Heavy Duty Vehicle Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Jiangling Motors Co. Ltd, for about 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($125.7 million).

The Swedish truck maker said the strong growth of logistics services, including e-commerce, had boosted sales of Volvo trucks in China in recent years.

"In line with the long-term Volvo Group strategy, Volvo Trucks is therefore expanding its business operation in China," Volvo said in a statement.

The acquired business, includes a manufacturing site in Taiyuan, China, and Volvo said it aimed to start production of its new heavy-duty Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX trucks there at the end of next year.

The plant will have the capacity for annual production of 15,000 Volvo trucks within a few years, with potential to increase capacity further, Volvo said.

($1 = 8.7506 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, Editing by Niklas Pollard

