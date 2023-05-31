Advance Auto eyes record daily percentage drop after forecast cut















NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - Advance Auto Parts's stock (AAP.N) was on track for its biggest daily percentage drop since the company went public in 2001 and drove a selloff in other auto parts retailers Thursday after the company cut its full-year forecast.

Advance Auto's shares were last down 33.7% at $74.44, and hit their lowest level since March 2020.

Shares of Genuine Parts Co (GPC.N) were down 5.3%, while Autozone (AZO.N) was down 4.6% and O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY.O) slipped 3.4%.

Advance Auto cited elevated raw material, labor and freight costs as it reported results and gave its guidance. Its forecast cut follows a recent disappointing outlook from Foot Locker (FL.N) and underscores weakness in some areas of retail this earnings season.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch











