Alphabet Waymo self-driving unit CFO following CEO out the door
The chief financial officer of Alphabet Inc's(GOOGL.O) self-driving unit Waymo is following its chief executive out the door, the company said on Wednesday.
Waymo confirmed that CFO Ger Dwyer is leaving the company. Also leaving is Adam Frost, the head of automotive partnerships. The departures come just after the exit of CEO John Krafcik, who was replaced by two co-executives. read more
