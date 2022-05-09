Alstom to deliver 130 trains to South German region

A logo of Alstom is seen at the Alstom's plant in Semeac near Tarbes, France, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

May 9 (Reuters) - Alstom will supply 130 electric trains to South-German public transport operator SFBW, the French train maker said on Monday as it announced its largest order to date from the country.

"This contract undoubtedly marks a milestone in the cooperation between Alstom and the state of Baden-Württemberg," President of Alstom Region DACH, Müslüm Yakisan, said in a statement.

The deal, worth up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.63 billion) includes 130 Coradia Stream High Capacity electric trains and their maintenance for 30 years, Alstom said, adding that up to 100 additional trains could follow under an optional clause.

Shares in the French train maker traded up 0.8% at 1149 GMT, erasing earlier losses.

($1 = 0.9492 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Tassilo Hummel and Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.