Apollo leads deal to provide trucking firm Yellow with bankruptcy loan - Bloomberg News
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Creditors led by Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N) are nearing a deal to provide Yellow Corp (YELL.O) with fresh cash during a coming bankruptcy, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with the matter.
Yellow, formerly called YRC Worldwide, is the third-biggest U.S. trucking company's that focuses on "less-than-truckload" shipping and transports goods from multiple shippers in single trailers.
Apollo and Yellow did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.
