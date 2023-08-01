Apollo leads deal to provide trucking firm Yellow with bankruptcy loan - Bloomberg News

Freight trucks are driven on the Fisher freeway in Detroit, Michigan March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Creditors led by Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N) are nearing a deal to provide Yellow Corp (YELL.O) with fresh cash during a coming bankruptcy, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with the matter.

Yellow, formerly called YRC Worldwide, is the third-biggest U.S. trucking company's that focuses on "less-than-truckload" shipping and transports goods from multiple shippers in single trailers.

Apollo and Yellow did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

