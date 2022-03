Approval procedure for Tesla factory near Berlin completed - Handelsblatt

A general view of the construction site of Tesla's electric car factory is pictured in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, December 28, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

BERLIN, March 3 (Reuters) - The approval procedure for Tesla's (TSLA.O) planned factory in Gruenheide, outside Berlin, has been completed, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

The state premier of Brandenburg, Dietmar Woidke, would comment on details of the approval decision at a news conference on Friday, Handelsblatt reported without giving any details of its sourcing for the report.

The newspaper said it could not immediately reach for comment the state environmental agency responsible for the approval, the state environment ministry or the state chancellery.

Tesla is awaiting approval for a licence to begin production at its electric vehicle (EV) factory and adjacent battery plant in Gruenheide.

Numerous public consultations focusing primarily on the environmental impact of the site delayed the process, with Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk expressing irritation on multiple occasions at the complexity of German bureaucracy.

