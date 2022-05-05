Aptiv beats on demand for components, software from carmakers

May 5 (Reuters) - Aptiv Plc (APTV.N) beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Thursday, powered by strong demand for its electrical components and software from carmakers investing billions to switch to making electric vehicles.

The company, which supplies to Stellantis NV (STLA.MI), Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) and General Motors Co (GM.N) among others, makes equipment used for everything from infotainment systems to integrated driver safety systems.

Aptiv earlier this year agreed to buy automotive software developer Wind River for $4.3 billion and said it would invest $228 million in Austrian software developer TTTech to capitalize on carmakers looking to speed up the roll-out of their own autonomous cars. read more

Net sales in the first quarter rose about 4% to $4.18 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $4.04 billion.

However, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders fell 73.8% to $73 million, or 27 cents per share, from a year earlier, in part due to higher raw material prices and a shortage of electrical components.

On an adjusted basis, profit of 63 cents per share beat Refinitiv IBES estimates at 61 cents.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

