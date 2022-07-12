1 minute read
Arrival says could cut 30% of workforce
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
July 12 (Reuters) - British electric vehicle startup Arrival SA said on Tuesday it plans a cut in spending, which could hit 30% of its workforce, as part of a reorganisation of its business.
The company said its move is in response to a challenging economic environment.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.