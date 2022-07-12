Arrival says could cut 30% of workforce

July 12 (Reuters) - British electric vehicle startup Arrival SA said on Tuesday it plans a cut in spending, which could hit 30% of its workforce, as part of a reorganisation of its business.

The company said its move is in response to a challenging economic environment.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

