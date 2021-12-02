Autos & Transportation
Aston Martin CFO steps down for personal reasons
1 minute read
Dec 2 (Reuters) - Aston Martin (AML.L) Chief Financial Officer Kenneth Gregor will step down due to personal reasons after about 18 months in the role, the luxury carmaker said on Thursday.
Gregor will step down as finance chief and executive director by June 30, 2022, and the board has initiated a process to appoint a replacement, the company said.
Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru
