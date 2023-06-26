Aston Martin, Lucid to enter into agreement to make electric vehicles

[1/2] The Aston Martin logo is seen on a V12 Vantage car at the company’s factory in Gaydon, Britain, March 16, 2022. Picture taken March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Companies Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC Follow

June 26 (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Aston Martin (AML.L) said on Monday it would enter into a strategic supply agreement with Lucid Group to manufacture "high performance" electric vehicles.

Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Aston Martin would issue about 28.4 million new ordinary shares and make phased cash payments to Lucid totalling about $232 million, while Lucid would become a 3.7% shareholder in the car maker.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.