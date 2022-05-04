Aston Martin to name ex-Ferrari chief Amedeo Felisa as CEO -FT

A company logo is seen on the new Aston Martin Vantage car at a media event in Gaydon, Britain November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

May 3 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin (AML.L) will replace its Chief Executive Officer Tobias Moers with Amedeo Felisa, the former Ferrari NV (RACE.MI) chief, according to the Financial Times on Tuesday.

Aston will announce the immediate departure of Tobias Moers alongside company's first quarter results on Wednesday, FT said, citing two people inside the carmaker.

Aston Martin declined to comment on the transition.

Felisa, who led Ferrari between 2008 and 2016, when the Italian sportscar maker was a part of Fiat group, is an independent non-executive director at Aston.

In January, Aston appointed Doug Lafferty as the new chief financial officer, replacing Kenneth Gregor. read more

Reporting by Rhea Binoy and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio

