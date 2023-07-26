Aston Martin posts smaller quarterly loss, keeps 2023 forecast

[1/2] FILE PHOTO-Employees work on a car at the Aston Martin factory in Gaydon, Britain, March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

July 26 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin (AML.L) kept its 2023 forecast unchanged on Wednesday after reporting a smaller pretax loss for the second quarter, helped by higher sales.

The Gaydon-based company reported wholesale volumes of 1,685 units for the three months ended June, ahead of market expectations of 1,533.

Aston Martin, whose cars are favoured by fictional British spy James Bond, said it was also on track to meet its medium-term financial targets.

The London-listed company posted a pretax loss of 68 million pounds ($87.7 million) for the second quarter, compared with a loss of 173.8 million pounds a year earlier.

Its revenue rose 23% to 381.5 million pounds in the quarter. ($1 = 0.7754 pounds)

