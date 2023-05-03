Aston Martin sticks to 2023 outlook after smaller Q1 pretax loss

Companies Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC Follow















May 3 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda (AML.L) on Wednesday reported a narrower quarterly pretax loss and maintained its 2023 outlook, benefiting from the strong sales of its sport utility vehicle DBX and higher selling prices.

Loss before tax for the three months to March 31 was 74.2 million pounds ($92.7 million), compared with 111.6 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8008 pounds)

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil











