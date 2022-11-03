Audi of America pauses paid Twitter advertising

An Audi logo is seen at the Audi Center Brussels car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Luxury automaker Audi of America said on Thursday it has paused paid advertising on Twitter, the latest company to do so after the social media platform was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk.

The Herndon, Virginia-based U.S. unit of Audi, a Volkswagen Group (VOWG_p.DE) brand, said it would "continue to evaluate the situation."

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

