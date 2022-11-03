Audi of America pauses paid Twitter advertising















WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Luxury automaker Audi of America said on Thursday it has paused paid advertising on Twitter, the latest company to do so after the social media platform was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk.

The Herndon, Virginia-based U.S. unit of Audi, a Volkswagen Group (VOWG_p.DE) brand, said it would "continue to evaluate the situation."

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler











