Audi CEO tells Wirtschaftswoche to launch electric vehicles only from 2026

An Audi e-tron sign is seen on an electric car during the International Motor Show in Riga, Latvia September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - Audi plans to bring only electric-powered vehicles onto the market from 2026, Chief Executive Markus Duesmann told the Wirtschaftswoche weekly in an interview published on Thursday.

Audi's entire offering will be exclusively electric-powered long before 2035, when the European Union plans to effectively ban the sale of combustion engine cars, Duesmann added.

Writing by Rachel More Editing by Madeline Chambers

