Audi Mexico agrees on wage increase with union, avoiding strike















MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Audi's Mexico unit reached an agreement Tuesday with its union regarding a wage increase for 2023, avoiding a strike which was set to begin Wednesday, Audi said in a statement.

The details of the agreement with the Independent Union of Audi Mexico Workers (SITAUDI) will be shared Wednesday, Audi said.

Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland











