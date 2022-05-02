Audi, Porsche have decided to enter Formula 1, says VW CEO

Porsche logo is seen during the Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/Files

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) premium brands Audi and Porsche have decided to join Formula 1, said Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess on Monday.

He added that Porsche's preparations to enter the highest class of international motor racing were a little more concrete.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.