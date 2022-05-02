1 minute read
Audi, Porsche have decided to enter Formula 1, says VW CEO
BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) premium brands Audi and Porsche have decided to join Formula 1, said Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess on Monday.
He added that Porsche's preparations to enter the highest class of international motor racing were a little more concrete.
