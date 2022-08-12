Audi says U.S. EV buyers will lose tax credit under legislation

The Audi Skysphere electric concept car is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Audi of America said Friday that buyers of its electric vehicles will lose access to federal tax credits of up to $7,500 once President Joe Biden signs a $430 billion climate, health and tax measure.

The Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) unit said only the Audi plug-in hybrid electric will retain its existing federal credit through the rest of the year. Audi said the legislation set to be approved by the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday "will have consequential impact on our business and to our consumers."

