Autos & Transportation

Audi sets 2026 end date for combustion engine cars-Sueddeutsche Zeitung

An Audi logo is seen at the Audi Center Brussels car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

FRANKFURT, June 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's Audi unit will stop introducing cars based on petrol and diesel engines from 2026, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Thursday, citing comments made by Audi CEO Markus Duesmann to labour representatives and top managers.

The report said there would also no longer be any hybrid models from that date onwards.

Spokespeople for Audi were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz

