Audi sets 2026 end date for combustion engine cars-Sueddeutsche Zeitung

FRANKFURT, June 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's Audi unit will stop introducing cars based on petrol and diesel engines from 2026, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Thursday, citing comments made by Audi CEO Markus Duesmann to labour representatives and top managers.

The report said there would also no longer be any hybrid models from that date onwards.

Spokespeople for Audi were not immediately available for comment.

