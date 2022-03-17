Audi's Hungary plant suffering supply chain issues due to Ukraine war

The company logo is seen at the headquarters of the German car manufacturer Audi, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ingolstadt, Germany, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BUDAPEST, March 17 (Reuters) - German carmaker Audi's Hungarian factory, a mainstay of Hungary's exports, needs to adjust its manufacturing plans as war in neighbouring Ukraine is affecting its supply chain, Audi Hungaria Chairman Alfons Dintner told a media briefing.

Dintner said the factory in the western town of Gyor was already adjusting engine manufacturing shifts. He said the factory produced 1.6 million engines last year, including 250,000 electric drivetrains.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Anita Komuves; editing by Jason Neely

