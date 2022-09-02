Australia fines Mercedes Benz unit for lack of urgency on airbag recall

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 2 (Reuters) - An Australian federal court on Friday ordered the local unit of Mercedes Benz Group (MBGn.DE) to pay an A$12.5 million ($8.49 million) fine for failing to communicate to customers the urgency in recalling its "potentially deadly" airbags, the country's competition regulator said.

($1 = 1.4717 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

