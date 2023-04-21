Autoliv Q1 core profit lags, shares down 5%

Companies Autoliv Inc Follow















STOCKHOLM, April 21 (Reuters) - Sweden's Autoliv (ALV.N), , the world's largest maker of airbags and seatbelts, reported weaker than expected growth in first-quarter core earnings on Thursday, sending its shares down 5% even as the company maintained its full year outlook.

Adjusted operating profit came to $131 million for the January-March quarter, up from $68 million a year ago but below the median forecast of $135 million in a Refinitiv poll of analyst.

The group's Stockholm-listed shares recovered slightly to trade down 3% at 1023 GMT following the report.

"The operating margin impact of the strong sales growth was lower than it should be in the quarter," CEO Mikael Bratt said in a statement.

As production ramps up and stabilises, operating leverage is expected to improve, he added.

"Together with our actions for cost reductions and price adjustments, this will give the significant full year profit improvement that we expect," Bratt said.

While cost inflation from raw material prices has squeezed Autoliv and other car industry suppliers, the Swedish group has said it was seeking to raise prices and that its operating margin would grow this year and next.

The company's first quarter adjusted operating profit margin stood at 5.3%, in line with the around 5% the company itself had previously guided for while the full-year forecast of 8.5% to 9% was maintained.

Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Terje Solsvik











