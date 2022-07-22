Autoliv lands profit beat as price hikes give boost

Summary

Summary Companies Q2 adj op income $124 mln vs $48 mln mean forecast

LVP recovery, price hikes boosted June performance

Sees adj op margin 6-7% in 2022, organic growth 13-16%

STOCKHOLM, July 22 (Reuters) - Autoliv (ALV.N), the world's largest producer of airbags and seat belts, posted earnings above market expectations on Friday, helped by a recovery in car production.

The company said a stronger than expected performance in June had been driven by price increases, a recovery in light vehicle production (LVP) and a patent litigation settlement.

"However, profitability declined due to higher raw material costs, currency movements, low and volatile LVP and lockdowns in China," it added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Autoliv reported adjusted operating profit of $124 million, down from $166 million in the year-ago quarter buteasily beating a mean forecast for $48 million based on a poll of analysts published by the company.

The company narrowed its organic, or like-for-like, sales growth forecast for 2022 to 13-16% from 12-17% and its adjusted operating margin forecast to around 6.0%-7.0% from 5.5%-7%.

The company's Sweden-listed shares, down 0.2% ahead of the report, were 1.9% higher by 1020 GMT.

The auto industry, pressured by supply-chain constraints and chip shortages, has been hit hard by soaring prices of energy and raw materials after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm in Stockholm; editing by Supantha Mukherjee and Niklas Pollard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.