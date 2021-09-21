Skip to main content

AutoNation names former Fiat Chrysler chief Manley as CEO

CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Mike Manley attends the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. auto retailer AutoNation Inc (AN.N) on Tuesday named former Fiat Chrysler top boss Michael Manley as its new chief executive officer, replacing Mike Jackson, who has been at the helm for over two decades.

Manley, who currently serves as Head of Americas for Stellantis (STLA.MI), will take charge effective Nov. 1.

The move comes at a time when U.S. auto retailers are reporting bumper profits helped by sales of new and used cars at record prices.

Manley had served as the chief executive officer of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from July 2018 to January 2021, before the company merged with PSA to form Stellantis.

Separately, Stellantis said its chief operating officers of North America and Latin America will now report directly to the CEO. (https://bit.ly/3kukCRE)

Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

