BASF, Porsche to develop high-performing lithium-ion batteries

A logo of Porsche is seen outside a Porsche car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - Germany's BASF (BASFn.DE) said on Wednesday it has been chosen as the exclusive partner to develop high-performing lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles with Cellforce Group, a joint venture between Porsche (VOWG_p.DE) and Customcells.

As part of the collaboration, BASF will provide materials for high-performance battery cells for fast charging and high energy density. Cellforce Group will produce the high-performing battery.

Sources told Reuters last month that Volkswagen was seeking closer ties with Germany's BASF, one of the world's largest suppliers of battery materials. read more "

