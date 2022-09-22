1 minute read
BBVA Mexico grants $225 mln green loan to fund Toyota hybrid vehicles
MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 (Reuters) - BBVA Mexico has issued a 4.5 billion pesos ($225 million) green loan to Toyota Financial Services Mexico to finance hybrid vehicles, according to a statement published by the bank on Thursday.
The loan will allow the Toyota division to finance around 8,600 hybrid cars, the statement said.
($1= 19.9455 Mexican pesos)
Reporting by Valentine Hilaire
