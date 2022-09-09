Belgium's Exmar reports sharp drop in half-year results

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Exmar (EXMR.BR) on Friday reported a sharp drop in first-half results, as the Belgian shipowner closes the sale of its Tango LNG floating liquefaction barge to Italy's Eni (ENI.MI).

The group posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.2 million euros ($1.21 million), down from 61 million a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9956 euros)

Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by David Evans

