Berkshire trims stake in China's BYD with 1.72 mln H share sale -filing
SHANGHAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the investment firm owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 1.72 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$450.83 million ($57 million), according to a filing on Friday.
The sale lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's total issued H shares to 18.87% as of Thursday, the filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed.
The U.S. company had reduced its holding in the shares to 19.92% from 20.49%, according to a filing on Tuesday.
($1 = 7.8491 Hong Kong dollars)
