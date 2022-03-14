1 minute read
Biden administration announces $409 million for transportation projects in 39 states
March 14 (Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden awarded $409 million in grants to 70 projects in 39 states to modernize and electrify America’s buses, and improve their safety, the Department of Transportation said on Monday.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru
