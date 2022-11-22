Biden is 'directly' involved in railroad strike negotiations - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden approaches reporters to answer a question about the crisis in Ukraine and the missile that crashed in Poland as he arrives back at the White House from travel to the G20 and ASEAN summits, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is "directly" involved in negotiations to end a railroad strike that threatens to shutdown supply chains, the White House said.

The president has said a shutdown is "unacceptable," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, and that the best option is for all parties to resolve the issue themselves.

However, she said, "the president is indeed involved, directly," with the parties, she said, without providing specifics.

Reporting by Steve Holland

